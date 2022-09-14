Spc. Jackson Shoening, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, Iowa National Guard, completes safety checks while testing as a Rappel Master inside a UH-60 Black Hawk at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 14, 2022. Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Rappel Master course at Camp Dodge. The course was taught by a mobile training team from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7423819
|VIRIN:
|220914-Z-YJ938-589
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Hometown:
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
