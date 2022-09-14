Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge

Spc. Jackson Shoening, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, Iowa National Guard, completes safety checks while testing as a Rappel Master inside a UH-60 Black Hawk at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 14, 2022. Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Rappel Master course at Camp Dodge. The course was taught by a mobile training team from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

