Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge [Image 6 of 6]

    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Spc. Jackson Shoening, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, Iowa National Guard, completes safety checks while testing as a Rappel Master inside a UH-60 Black Hawk at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 14, 2022. Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Rappel Master course at Camp Dodge. The course was taught by a mobile training team from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7423819
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-YJ938-589
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge
    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge
    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge
    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge
    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge
    Rappel Master Course comes to Camp Dodge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Iowa National Guard
    infantry
    Rappel Master Course
    aircraft rappelling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT