Airmen with the 182nd Comptroller Flight, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 11, 2022. The unit provides financial decision support, services and resources to support the Air Force’s war-fighting mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7423598
|VIRIN:
|220911-Z-OR724-2005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 182nd Comptroller Flight group photo Sept. 11, 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
