Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise [Image 15 of 15]

    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise

    CAMP GONSALVEZ, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Jeter, an aviation meteorological equipment technician assigned to Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, communicates over the radio data that the maritime radar has collected during a surveillance field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. MSP is an experimental unit whose mission is to decrease the commanders' uncertainty of the maritime domain through the employment of radars and other sensors. MSP provides the Marine Corps with its only organic maritime sensor surveillance capability in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force and Navy commanders' intelligence collection efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7423398
    VIRIN: 220913-M-CX509-1373
    Resolution: 5926x3951
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVEZ, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Excercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise
    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    3rd Intel

    Maritime Surveillance

    III MIG

    TAGS

    3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Field Exercise III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT