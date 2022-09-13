3rd Intel Maritime Surveillance Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Jeter, an aviation meteorological equipment technician assigned to Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, communicates over the radio data that the maritime radar has collected during a surveillance field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. MSP is an experimental unit whose mission is to decrease the commanders' uncertainty of the maritime domain through the employment of radars and other sensors. MSP provides the Marine Corps with its only organic maritime sensor surveillance capability in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force and Navy commanders' intelligence collection efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

