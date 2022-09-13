Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground Sensor Platoon | 3d Intelligence Battalion [Image 2 of 5]

    Ground Sensor Platoon | 3d Intelligence Battalion

    JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Davino, a rifleman with Ground Sensor Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, holds security during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. GSP is a scalable specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air Ground Task Force commanders’ advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid in force protection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sergeant Manuel A. Serrano)

