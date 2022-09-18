USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica McWain, the commander and command chief of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, celebrate the U.S. Air Force’s 75th Anniversary, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept.18, 2022. The USAF official separated from the U.S. Army with the signing of the National Security Act of 1947 by former U.S. President Harry Truman. Fly, Fight and Win - Airpower Anytime, Anywhere! (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

