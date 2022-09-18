Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB [Image 12 of 12]

    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica McWain, the commander and command chief of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, celebrate the U.S. Air Force’s 75th Anniversary, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept.18, 2022. The USAF official separated from the U.S. Army with the signing of the National Security Act of 1947 by former U.S. President Harry Truman. Fly, Fight and Win - Airpower Anytime, Anywhere! (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 06:46
    Photo ID: 7423331
    VIRIN: 220918-F-WH833-1666
    Resolution: 6614x4724
    Size: 27.59 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB
    USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    USAF 75th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT