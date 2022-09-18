U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica McWain, the commander and command chief of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, celebrate the U.S. Air Force’s 75th Anniversary, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept.18, 2022. The USAF official separated from the U.S. Army with the signing of the National Security Act of 1947 by former U.S. President Harry Truman. Fly, Fight and Win - Airpower Anytime, Anywhere! (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 06:46
|Photo ID:
|7423331
|VIRIN:
|220918-F-WH833-1666
|Resolution:
|6614x4724
|Size:
|27.59 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF 75th Anniversary at PSAB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
