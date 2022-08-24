Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, pose for a selfie with local Chinhae all girls school and community center. [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, pose for a selfie with local Chinhae all girls school and community center.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (Aug. 24, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, pose for a selfie with local Chinhae all girls school and community center. Seabees with NMCB-4 volunteer their time to teach basic English lessons during cultural exchange events with local students. NMCB-4 is engaging with the local community to foster positive relations with the host nation in regards to the US Navy. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, pose for a selfie with local Chinhae all girls school and community center.
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, volunteer their time to teach basic English lessons during a cultural exchange event with local students.

    NMCB4 Seabees USN ROK

