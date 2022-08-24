Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (Aug. 24, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, pose for a selfie with local Chinhae all girls school and community center. Seabees with NMCB-4 volunteer their time to teach basic English lessons during cultural exchange events with local students. NMCB-4 is engaging with the local community to foster positive relations with the host nation in regards to the US Navy. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 04:02 Photo ID: 7423076 VIRIN: 220824-N-NO818-0001 Resolution: 860x1600 Size: 256.17 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, pose for a selfie with local Chinhae all girls school and community center. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.