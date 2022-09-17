Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joseph Barrios, from Miami, assigned of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), signals an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 to stand by on America’s flight deck during flight operations in the East China Sea, Sept. 17, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:46
    Photo ID: 7422989
    VIRIN: 220917-N-HJ896-1281
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 968.67 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Amy Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Flight Operations
    Flight Deck
    Helicopter
    MV-22B
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT