USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joseph Barrios, from Miami, assigned of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), signals an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 to stand by on America’s flight deck during flight operations in the East China Sea, Sept. 17, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

