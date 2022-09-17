CSAF, CMSAF Celebrate Air Force 75th Anniversary at Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - From left, Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews installation commander, Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, Chief Master Sgt. Nathaniel

M. Perry, Jr., Air Force First Sergeant Special Duty Manager, pose for a group photo at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 17, 2022.

JBA celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary

with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

