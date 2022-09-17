Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF Celebrate Air Force 75th Anniversary at Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Airman Essence Myricks 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - From left, Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews installation commander, Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, Chief Master Sgt. Nathaniel
    M. Perry, Jr., Air Force First Sergeant Special Duty Manager, pose for a group photo at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 17, 2022.
    JBA celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary
    with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 19:44
    This work, CSAF, CMSAF Celebrate Air Force 75th Anniversary at Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBA
    3NOX6
    316th Wing Public Affairs
    Essence Myricks
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

