Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indonesian Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 1 of 2]

    Indonesian Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    LT Joseph Fox, Executive Officer of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), speaks with visitors during an Indonesian delegation tour aboard Joseph Gerczak.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7422908
    VIRIN: 220908-G-SQ148-031
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indonesian Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 2 of 2], by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indonesian Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Indonesian Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Sector Honolulu
    District 14
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT