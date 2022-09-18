Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    213th Regional Support Group change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    213th Regional Support Group change of command ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Angelo Catalano delivers his outgoing speech during the 213th Regional Support Group’s change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap September 18, 2022.

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard

    Joint Force Headquarters

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Change of Command

    FTIG

    PANG

    213th RSG

    PNG

    Col. Frank Montgomery

    Lt. Col. Catalano

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Joint Force Headquarters
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Change of Command
    213th RSG

