Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne) [Image 5 of 5]

    982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne)

    EAST POINT, GA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Talley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Xavier Legarreta (left), Spc. Jorge Reyes (middle), and Sgt. Obed Padilla (right), all with 982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne, get in the starting position for the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test at Bill Bagget Stadium on September 17, 2022. The United States Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) is the forthcoming fitness test for the United States Army to measure soldiers physical fitness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Talley, Joshua)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 10:59
    Photo ID: 7422622
    VIRIN: 220917-A-XW676-026
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne) [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    359th Signal Brigade
    335th Signal Command Theater
    ACFT
    982nd Signal Company Combat Camera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT