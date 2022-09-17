982nd Signal Combat Camera Company (Airborne)

U.S. Army Sgt. Xavier Legarreta (left), Spc. Jorge Reyes (middle), and Sgt. Obed Padilla (right), all with 982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne, get in the starting position for the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test at Bill Bagget Stadium on September 17, 2022. The United States Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) is the forthcoming fitness test for the United States Army to measure soldiers physical fitness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Talley, Joshua)

