    USS America Meets USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 10]

    USS America Meets USS Tripoli

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) sails in the Philippine Sea during a photo exercise with amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) Sept. 17, 2022. This training evolution provided two America-class ships the opportunity to sail together in close proximity, providing valuable training to both crews. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 08:50
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
