220915-N-UL352-1084 SALALAH, Oman (Sept. 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) heave a mooring line as the ship pulls in to Salalah, Oman, Sept. 15. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 Photo ID: 7422564 Location: OM This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Brief Stop for Fuel in Oman [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jeremy Boan