    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Brief Stop for Fuel in Oman [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Brief Stop for Fuel in Oman

    OMAN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220915-N-UL352-1084 SALALAH, Oman (Sept. 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) heave a mooring line as the ship pulls in to Salalah, Oman, Sept. 15. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Brief Stop for Fuel in Oman [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

