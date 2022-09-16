MV-22 Osprey Propeller Replacement

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secure a propeller onto a MV-22 Osprey in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 16, 2022. The Marines replaced the propeller of the MV-22 Osprey to ensure flight readiness. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

