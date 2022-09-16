Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22 Osprey Propeller Replacement

    AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS TRIPOLI (LHA-7), PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secure a propeller onto a MV-22 Osprey in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 16, 2022. The Marines replaced the propeller of the MV-22 Osprey to ensure flight readiness. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

    ACE
    MV-22 Osprey
    Maintenance
    VMM 262

