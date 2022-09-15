U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Hartzog, command sergeant major of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade from the Texas Army National Guard (center), provides remarks of appreciation to Sgt. Daniel T. Clavin, signal operations support sergeant, 25U, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-142 Assault Helicopter Battalion from the New York Army National Guard, during a command and staff meeting held at the 36th CAB headquarters in Camp Bhuering, Kuwait, Sept. 15, 2022. Clavin, a native of Farmingville, NY, was presented a Certificate of Appreciation by the brigade command team for his timely actions over procuring and installing over 40 workstations within two days, required to meet operational standards for the Task Force Rough Rider's Tactical Operations Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

