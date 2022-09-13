British Army participates in Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan

Soldiers from the British Army conduct a live-fire exercise with their L11A1 heavy and light machine guns, during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, Sept. 13, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

