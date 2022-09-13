Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Army participates in Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan

    JORDAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers from the British Army conduct a live-fire exercise with their L11A1 heavy and light machine guns, during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, Sept. 13, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 09:24
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British Army participates in Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    machine gun
    british army
    eager lion
    eagerlion22
    el2022
    eagerlion2022

