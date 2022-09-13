Soldiers from the British Army conduct a live-fire exercise with their L11A1 heavy and light machine guns, during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, Sept. 13, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7422033
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-KK913-565
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, British Army participates in Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT