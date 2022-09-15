U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ty Bryan, tactical air control party member stationed in the Middle East (left), accompanied by fellow Airmen, provides feedback on his lunch meal to dining hall staff member Mr. Kamrul Khan, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 15, 2022. Culinary management teams from U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), in collaboration with dining facilities management at Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, cooked and delivered new food selections to all service members stationed in Kuwait as part of an ARCENT Forward product review, Sept. 13-15, 2022. All dining halls received completed food surveys from all service members following their meals. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, 36th CAB Public
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7422000
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-KM234-013
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military culinary reviews provided in Kuwait [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Steven Wesolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
