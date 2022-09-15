Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military culinary reviews provided in Kuwait [Image 5 of 5]

    Military culinary reviews provided in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Steven Wesolowski 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ty Bryan, tactical air control party member stationed in the Middle East (left), accompanied by fellow Airmen, provides feedback on his lunch meal to dining hall staff member Mr. Kamrul Khan, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 15, 2022. Culinary management teams from U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), in collaboration with dining facilities management at Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, cooked and delivered new food selections to all service members stationed in Kuwait as part of an ARCENT Forward product review, Sept. 13-15, 2022. All dining halls received completed food surveys from all service members following their meals. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, 36th CAB Public

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7422000
    VIRIN: 220915-A-KM234-013
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    food
    partnerships
    culinary
    readiness
    ARCENT

