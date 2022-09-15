USS Normandy Participates in SWATT

220915-N-LK647-2053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony DiLorenzo explains the manual firing attributes of a MK-38 25mm machine gun as part of a pre-fire check aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). Normandy is underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducting SWATT exercises to increase lethality, ensure combat readiness, and promote tactical innovation. SWATT is led by the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, whose mission is to increase the tactical proficiency and lethality of the surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN