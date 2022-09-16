HOHENFELS, Germany – Infantry Officer, 2nd Lt. Nicholas Martinez assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment out of Hohenfels, Germany and is from Tustin, Calif. is deep in thought between events during Saber Junction 22. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173d Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022. U.S. Army Reserve Photo by SSG Jeff Daniel

Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Location: HOHENFELS, DE Hometown: TUSTIN, CA, US