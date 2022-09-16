Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 3 of 14]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael ONeal 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Service Color Guard posts colors during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 22:14
    Photo ID: 7421826
    VIRIN: 220916-A-NI330-2114
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band
    DPAA
    2022 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT