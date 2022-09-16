U.S. service members with the Hickam Honor Guard perform a rifle salute during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony, hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2022. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 20:49 Photo ID: 7421737 VIRIN: 091622-N-CB366-1025 Resolution: 2349x1478 Size: 2.33 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.