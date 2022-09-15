VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 15, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Oceana, Sept. 15, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 12:57 Photo ID: 7420867 VIRIN: 220915-N-GR120-1314 Resolution: 3660x2522 Size: 2.01 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.