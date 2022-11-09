USS Mesa Verde conducts 9/11 memorial ceremony

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2022) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the hangar bay of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Sept. 11, 2022. Mesa Verde is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise UNITAS LXIII. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sydney Milligan)

