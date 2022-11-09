Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde conducts 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Mesa Verde conducts 9/11 memorial ceremony

    BRAZIL

    09.11.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2022) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the hangar bay of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Sept. 11, 2022. Mesa Verde is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise UNITAS LXIII. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sydney Milligan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mesa Verde conducts 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

