Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in a ruck march for POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Goldsboro, North Carolina, September 12, 2022. Airmen ran a total of eight miles with the POW/MIA flag from Seymour Johnson AFB to the Wayne Veteran Memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:17 Photo ID: 7420636 VIRIN: 220912-F-BD538-1006 Resolution: 1947x2567 Size: 872.75 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB observes POW/MIA Remembrance Week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.