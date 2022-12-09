Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB observes POW/MIA Remembrance Week [Image 6 of 6]

    SJAFB observes POW/MIA Remembrance Week

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in a ruck march for POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Goldsboro, North Carolina, September 12, 2022. Airmen ran a total of eight miles with the POW/MIA flag from Seymour Johnson AFB to the Wayne Veteran Memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:17
    Photo ID: 7420636
    VIRIN: 220912-F-BD538-1006
    Resolution: 1947x2567
    Size: 872.75 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB observes POW/MIA Remembrance Week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

