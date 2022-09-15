Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (MTEAC) attended the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium. [Image 3 of 4]

    The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (MTEAC) attended the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (MTEAC) attended the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, FL this week and there were more than 3,400 attendees.



    MTEAC’s Executive Director, COL Mark Plooster and team setup a booth to educate attendees on the services they provide. MTEAC is the only independent agency to perform operational test on medical-related materiel and information technology products in support of the Army and DoD acquisition process.



    Test Officers are Acquisition Corps members who are certified experts in managing and conducting test and evaluation for program managers and materiel developers.



    MTEAC collaborates with the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) and the United States Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) professionals from across the Military Health System to foster sharing of data and research to support the warfighters.



    This year’s MHSRS theme was “Optimizing Readiness—The Power of Military Medical Research”, that focused on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter.

