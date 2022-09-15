Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA, a ruck to remember [Image 5 of 5]

    POW/MIA, a ruck to remember

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a 24-hour prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance log carry, ruck and run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. This was one of many events planned this week to honor those who were prisoners of war and the estimated 81,500 missing Americans from previous wars. An estimated 75% of missing Americans were located in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 04:34
    Photo ID: 7420015
    VIRIN: 220915-F-FN350-2035
    Resolution: 5282x3521
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA, a ruck to remember [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA
    ruck
    prisoner of war
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    missing in action

