POW/MIA, a ruck to remember

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a 24-hour prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance log carry, ruck and run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. This was one of many events planned this week to honor those who were prisoners of war and the estimated 81,500 missing Americans from previous wars. An estimated 75% of missing Americans were located in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|09.15.2022
|09.16.2022 04:34
|7420015
|220915-F-FN350-2035
|5282x3521
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|0
|0
