    Juvats step up to the fight with flight [Image 2 of 2]

    Juvats step up to the fight with flight

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A quartet of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th and 80th Fighter Squadrons taxi during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Under routine sorties, a large number of F-16s can take off in quick succession. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:42
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    80th Fighter Squadron
    Juvats

