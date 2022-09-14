Juvats step up to the fight with flight

A quartet of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th and 80th Fighter Squadrons taxi during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Under routine sorties, a large number of F-16s can take off in quick succession. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

