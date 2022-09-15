U.S. Navy Band Country Current wows at Grand ‘Ole Opry Concert

Country music star singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin welcomes Musician 1st Class Sally Sandker back to the stage of the Grand ‘Ole Opry for the first time as a Navy musician after recognizing her from her storied civilian performance career prior to joining the U.S. Navy Band Country Current.

