    Proud History [Image 19 of 19]

    Proud History

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    U.S. Army Troopers from the Horse Detachment, Regimental Support Squadron (RSS), 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (11th ACR,) share stories with U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Ken “Walrus” Sabo, a former 11th ACR non-commissioned officer, after a change of command ceremony and community cavalry demonstration September, 14, 2022, at the Horse Detachment Stables, Fort Irwin, Calif. Sabo drove all the way from Utah to be present for the ceremony and said it gave him “great pride” to be a part of 11th ACR family and celebrate the regiment’s history. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proud History [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Irwin
    NTC
    Cavalry
    USAR
    11th ACR
    Fofrt Irwin

