Proud History

U.S. Army Troopers from the Horse Detachment, Regimental Support Squadron (RSS), 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (11th ACR,) share stories with U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Ken “Walrus” Sabo, a former 11th ACR non-commissioned officer, after a change of command ceremony and community cavalry demonstration September, 14, 2022, at the Horse Detachment Stables, Fort Irwin, Calif. Sabo drove all the way from Utah to be present for the ceremony and said it gave him “great pride” to be a part of 11th ACR family and celebrate the regiment’s history. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

