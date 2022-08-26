Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Health Emergencies in Large Populations [Image 13 of 13]

    Health Emergencies in Large Populations

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Aiyana Paschal 

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    Twenty-nine participants from 15 nations gathered at the East-West Center located at the University of Hawaii at Manoa to participate in a two-week course, Health Emergencies in Large Populations, hosted by the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the University of Hawaii. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance provides academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. DoD photo by Aiyana S. Paschal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 19:42
    Photo ID: 7419397
    VIRIN: 220826-D-WM477-0100
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health Emergencies in Large Populations [Image 13 of 13], by Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HELP
    Public Health
    Humanitarian
    ICRC
    CFE-DM
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT