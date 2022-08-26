Twenty-nine participants from 15 nations gathered at the East-West Center located at the University of Hawaii at Manoa to participate in a two-week course, Health Emergencies in Large Populations, hosted by the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the University of Hawaii. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance provides academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. DoD photo by Aiyana S. Paschal)

