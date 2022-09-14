Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 1st Platoon, 797th Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam unload basic order supplies for the Nalevawada School construction project during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji September 13, 2022. 1st Platoon will construct a new driveway and a facility building for the school. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Andrew Guffey 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

