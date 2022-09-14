Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project [Image 3 of 3]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project

    NADI, FIJI

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class andrew guffey 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 1st Platoon, 797th Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam unload basic order supplies for the Nalevawada School construction project during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji September 13, 2022. 1st Platoon will construct a new driveway and a facility building for the school. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Andrew Guffey 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Photo ID: 7419381
    VIRIN: 220914-A-EZ357-006
    Location: NADI, FJ 
