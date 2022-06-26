ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, is presented with a memento by Chief Master Sgt. Trey McKinney, command chief, 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Military Department, during a visit June 26, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The 136th AW is the 45th wing Williams has visited out of 90 total, marking the halfway point just over a year and a half into the position. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken)

