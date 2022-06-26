Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing [Image 8 of 8]

    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, is presented with a memento by Chief Master Sgt. Trey McKinney, command chief, 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Military Department, during a visit June 26, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The 136th AW is the 45th wing Williams has visited out of 90 total, marking the halfway point just over a year and a half into the position. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 17:56
    Photo ID: 7419192
    VIRIN: 220626-Z-CW321-1093
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.57 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing
    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing
    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing
    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing
    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing
    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing
    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing
    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ANG Command Chief visits 136th Airlift Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    NGB
    Command Chief
    Maurice Williams
    136 AW
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT