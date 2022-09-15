U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Swink, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician performs an improvised explosive device sweep during training Sept. 15, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Swink was instrumental in advocating for the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare System, (JCREW) a backpack system used by EOD teams to counter and block radio signals to (RCIEDs) Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices. Through MacDill's Innovation Cell, Swink helped secure funding for the mechanical vertical stabilization system, (MVSS) for the JCREW system backpack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, EOD Airman accelerates change through innovation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.