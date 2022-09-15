Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Airman accelerates change through innovation [Image 3 of 3]

    EOD Airman accelerates change through innovation

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Swink, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician performs an improvised explosive device sweep during training Sept. 15, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Swink was instrumental in advocating for the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare System, (JCREW) a backpack system used by EOD teams to counter and block radio signals to (RCIEDs) Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices. Through MacDill's Innovation Cell, Swink helped secure funding for the mechanical vertical stabilization system, (MVSS) for the JCREW system backpack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

