    TLR hosts ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 [Image 3 of 5]

    TLR hosts ceremony in remembrance of 9/11

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Base Honor Guard members prepare to execute a 21-gun salute during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 9, 2022. Team Little Rock members joined the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, 19th Security Forces Squadron, 19th Medical Group and the Office of Special Investigations to host a ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 16:43
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLR hosts ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS

    ceremony
    9/11
    AMC
    LRAFB

