    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Ryan Le gives tour of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to NAVSUP FLC SD GDSC employees on Sept. 14.

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Tristan Pavlik 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Global Distance Support Center customer service representatives visited the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 7) for a ‘Face to the Fleet’ tour in Coronado, California. Sept. 14.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:41
    Photo ID: 7418559
    VIRIN: 220914-D-NT238-182
    Resolution: 2448x1632
    Size: 729.67 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Ryan Le gives tour of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to NAVSUP FLC SD GDSC employees on Sept. 14., by Tristan Pavlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson
    NAVSUP FLC SD
    NAVSUP GDSC

