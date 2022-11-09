Missouri teen awarded NGB youth award

Trinity Brown, center right, was presented the 2021 National Guard Volunteer Award during a ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Sept. 11, 2022. The Missouri National Guard State Family Program Director, Kay Calton, center left, and the Lead Child & Youth Program Coordinator, Shavon Parker, right, along with Col. John Cluck, commander, 139th Airlift Wing, presented the award to Brown during a ceremony at Rosecrans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

