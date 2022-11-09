Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri teen awarded NGB youth award

    

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Trinity Brown, center right, was presented the 2021 National Guard Volunteer Award during a ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Sept. 11, 2022. The Missouri National Guard State Family Program Director, Kay Calton, center left, and the Lead Child & Youth Program Coordinator, Shavon Parker, right, along with Col. John Cluck, commander, 139th Airlift Wing, presented the award to Brown during a ceremony at Rosecrans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    

    NGB
    youth award

