Trinity Brown, center right, was presented the 2021 National Guard Volunteer Award during a ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Sept. 11, 2022. The Missouri National Guard State Family Program Director, Kay Calton, center left, and the Lead Child & Youth Program Coordinator, Shavon Parker, right, along with Col. John Cluck, commander, 139th Airlift Wing, presented the award to Brown during a ceremony at Rosecrans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 11:56
|Photo ID:
|7418192
|VIRIN:
|220911-Z-NR050-0005
|Resolution:
|4420x5525
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri teen awarded NGB youth award, by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
