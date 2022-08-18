Soldiers assigned to 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rest while hiking as part of junior leader training, Aug. 18, at the United States Air Force Academy, Colo. The event was designed to bring awareness to a rarely discussed topic in formal military schools. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Aspenson.
This work, Junior Leader Training [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Dustin Aspenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
