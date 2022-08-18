Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior Leader Training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Aspenson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rest while hiking as part of junior leader training, Aug. 18, at the United States Air Force Academy, Colo. The event was designed to bring awareness to a rarely discussed topic in formal military schools. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Aspenson.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7418142
    VIRIN: 220819-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 796.96 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Leader Training [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Dustin Aspenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Junior Leader Training

    hike
    hiking

