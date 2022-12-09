12 CAB Soldiers Ride Along with Czech Counterparts during Exercise Ample Strike

U.S. Army Sgt. Brian Johnson, an ammunition specialist with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion (Attack), 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), sits across from a Czech crew chief aboard a Czech Air Force Mil Mi-17 helicopter at Namest Airfield, Czechia, Sept. 12, 2022. Select “Griffins” Soldiers with 12th CAB were invited to ride along with their Czech counterparts during Ample Strike ‘22, a Czech Republic-led, multi-national live-fire exercise that offers advanced Air/Land Integration Training to Joint Terminal Attack Controllers in coordination with fighter aircraft, from Sept. 5-16, 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Garrison Waites)

