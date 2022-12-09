U.S. Army Sgt. Brian Johnson, an ammunition specialist with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion (Attack), 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), sits across from a Czech crew chief aboard a Czech Air Force Mil Mi-17 helicopter at Namest Airfield, Czechia, Sept. 12, 2022. Select “Griffins” Soldiers with 12th CAB were invited to ride along with their Czech counterparts during Ample Strike ‘22, a Czech Republic-led, multi-national live-fire exercise that offers advanced Air/Land Integration Training to Joint Terminal Attack Controllers in coordination with fighter aircraft, from Sept. 5-16, 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 07:12
|Photo ID:
|7417711
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-QE881-0355
|Resolution:
|5147x3431
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|CZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 CAB Soldiers Ride Along with Czech Counterparts during Exercise Ample Strike [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT