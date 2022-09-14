Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush

220914-N-ET093-1007 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 14, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jared Medina, from Wilson County, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), poses with a GBU-54 he assembled, Sep. 14, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY