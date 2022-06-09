Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Marines participate in hand-to-hand combat training during the French Armed Forces Aito Course [Image 12 of 12]

    MARFORPAC Marines participate in hand-to-hand combat training during the French Armed Forces Aito Course

    TARAVAO, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    09.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph C. Iadarola, right, company gunnery sergeant, Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific participates in hand-to-hand combat training with a member of the Marine Infantry Regiment in French Polynesia, French Armed Forces during the Aito Course in Taravao, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 6, 2022. The event provided a bilateral training opportunity between the French Armed Forces and Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. The nine Marines and Sailor from HQSVCBN participated in the bilateral training with the French Armed Forces in order to strengthen relationships with the region. The course’s name comes from the Tahitian word “aito,” which means warrior. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Danny Nateras)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Marines participate in hand-to-hand combat training during the French Armed Forces Aito Course [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Marines #US #French #Army #ArmedForces #Polynesia #AITO #Warrior #Interoperability #Tahiti

