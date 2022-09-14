Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Coronado (LCS 4) Holds Decommissioning Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    220914-ZS023-1049 SAN DIEGO (Sept 14, 2022) Capt. Marc Crawford, center, commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, gives the order to decommission Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during a decommissioning ceremony, Sept. 14. Coronado has been a test and training ship, and was key in developing the operational concepts foundational to the current configuration and deployment of today's LCS fleet. The LCS remain fast, agile, and networked surface combatants, designed to operate in near-shore environments, capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    USS Coronado (LCS 4)
    COMLCSRON ONE

