USS Coronado (LCS 4) Holds Decommissioning Ceremony

220914-ZS023-1049 SAN DIEGO (Sept 14, 2022) Capt. Marc Crawford, center, commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, gives the order to decommission Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during a decommissioning ceremony, Sept. 14. Coronado has been a test and training ship, and was key in developing the operational concepts foundational to the current configuration and deployment of today's LCS fleet. The LCS remain fast, agile, and networked surface combatants, designed to operate in near-shore environments, capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

