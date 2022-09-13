Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard crews stop suspected smuggling vessel [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard crews stop suspected smuggling vessel

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews stop a suspected smuggling vessel off Rodriguez Key, Florida, Sept. 13, 2022. Homeland Security Investigations has opened an investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7416495
    VIRIN: 220913-G-KT616-1003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews stop suspected smuggling vessel [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard crews stop suspected smuggling vessel
    Coast Guard crews stop suspected smuggling vessel
    Coast Guard crews stop suspected smuggling vessel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    OPSEW
    OVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT