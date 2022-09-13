Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Cav Executive Officer Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 3]

    4th Cav Executive Officer Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob 

    4th Cavalry Brigade First Army Division East

    Maj. Matthew Swim, the executive officer for 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade gets promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel September 13, 2022 at Fort Knox, (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:10
    Photo ID: 7416356
    VIRIN: 220913-A-KJ562-525
    Resolution: 4217x3457
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Cav Executive Officer Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion

    FORSCOM

    First Army

    U.S. Army

    Promotion
    FORSCOM
    First Army
    First Army Division East
    U.S. Army

