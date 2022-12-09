HOHENFELS, Germany – An Army AH-64 Apache Attack helicopter flies low to reposition itself during Saber Junction 22. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173d Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022. U.S. Army Reserve Photo by SSG Jeff Daniel

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 08:52 Photo ID: 7416262 VIRIN: 220912-A-RJ477-1211 Resolution: 3264x2189 Size: 773.5 KB Location: HOHENFELS, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apache on the Move [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeff Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.