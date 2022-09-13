Selfridge A-10 Operations

Airmen from the 127th Maintenance Group perform follow-on operational checks on a A-10 Thunderbolt II at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 13, 2022. The group ensures mission-capable aircraft are available to support the 107th Fighter Squadron’s yearly flying-hour program, deployments for training exercises, and contingency operations in support of Air Force missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)
