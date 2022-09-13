Master Sgt. David Thomas, a crew chief on the KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Air Refueling Group, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, is preparing the aircraft for a morning mission on Sept. 13, 2022. The KC-135 is operated by the 127th Air Refueling Group, flown by the 171st Air Refueling Squadron and maintained by the 191st Maintenance Squadron. Fully loaded, a KC-135 can hold up to 203,000 pounds of fuel. On a typical, day the average load is around 40,000 pounds or 5,900 gallons of fuel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:31 Photo ID: 7416123 VIRIN: 220913-Z-MI929-1006 Resolution: 960x1200 Size: 1017.42 KB Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 operations at Selfridge, by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.