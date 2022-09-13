Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 operations at Selfridge

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Terry Atwell 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. David Thomas, a crew chief on the KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Air Refueling Group, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, is preparing the aircraft for a morning mission on Sept. 13, 2022. The KC-135 is operated by the 127th Air Refueling Group, flown by the 171st Air Refueling Squadron and maintained by the 191st Maintenance Squadron. Fully loaded, a KC-135 can hold up to 203,000 pounds of fuel. On a typical, day the average load is around 40,000 pounds or 5,900 gallons of fuel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:31
    Photo ID: 7416123
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-MI929-1006
    Resolution: 960x1200
    Size: 1017.42 KB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 operations at Selfridge, by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    Team Selfridge

