An R11 fuel truck from the 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron refuels a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 127th Air Refueling Group, on the ramp at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept.13, 2022. Fully loaded, a KC-135 can hold up to 203,000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 07:22
|Photo ID:
|7416115
|VIRIN:
|220913-Z-MI929-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling a KC-135 at Selfridge, by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
