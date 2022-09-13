Refueling a KC-135 at Selfridge

An R11 fuel truck from the 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron refuels a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 127th Air Refueling Group, on the ramp at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept.13, 2022. Fully loaded, a KC-135 can hold up to 203,000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)

