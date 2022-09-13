Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refueling a KC-135 at Selfridge

    Refueling a KC-135 at Selfridge

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Terry Atwell 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    An R11 fuel truck from the 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron refuels a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 127th Air Refueling Group, on the ramp at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept.13, 2022. Fully loaded, a KC-135 can hold up to 203,000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:22
    Photo ID: 7416115
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-MI929-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling a KC-135 at Selfridge, by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    Team Selfridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT