U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in 9/11 Commemoration Run

U.S. Army soldiers participate in a 9/11 Memorial Run on Sept. 11, 2022, at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The run was to remember and honor all those who were affected by the terror attacks, 21 years ago.

