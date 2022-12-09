1st Air Cavalry Brigade redeploys to Fort Hood

The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade's Command Team, (left to right) Col. Timothy Jaeger, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Scott Durrer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Tyrone Murphy prepare to case the brigade's colors; signifying the conclusion of the brigade's mission in Europe. Photo taken by US Army Spc. William R. Thompson.

