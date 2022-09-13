Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chip Shot

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Col. Sunny Mitchell, officer-in-charge of recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hits a golf ball down the fairway at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 13, during the All Armed Forces Championship tournament. Armed Services members from around the country and the world are competing for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

